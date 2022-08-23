Skip to main content
Well-being analytics for policy use

Policy evaluation through a well-being lens in Slovenia
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9ca973f1-en
Authors
Fabrice Murtin, Vincent Siegerink, Lara Fleischer, Julien Bonnet, Balázs Égert
Tags
OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities
Edited by OCDE
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Well-being analytics for policy use: Policy evaluation through a well-being lens in Slovenia”, OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9ca973f1-en.
