Mexico’s Survey of Self-reported Well-being (ENBIARE)

The Mexican National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI)’s 2021 Survey of Self-reported Well-being (ENBIARE) draws on the recommendations of the 2009 report from the Commission on the Measurement of Economic Performance and Social Progress (also known as the Stiglitz-Sen-Fitoussi report), as well as the OECD’s guidelines for measuring Subjective Well-being. The goal of the survey is to gain a comprehensive understanding of Mexico’s society and people by complementing objective measures with subjective indicators of well-being.

The Survey builds on earlier efforts to apply condensed and extended subjective well-being measurement modules (known as BIARE modules, after the Spanish abbreviation of self-reported well-being) to existing surveys. The first BIARE Pilot module accompanied the National Household Expenditure Survey (ENGASTO) in early 2012, with results released in October of that year. Since July 2013, in the first month of each quarter, the BIARE Basic module accompanies the National Survey on Consumer Confidence (ENCO). In 2014 the first BIARE Extended module was developed, linked to the Socio-economic Conditions Module.