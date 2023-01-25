Skip to main content
Measuring the joint distribution of household income, consumption and wealth at the micro level

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f9d85db6-en
Authors
Carlotta Balestra, Friderike Oehler
Tags
OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities
Cite this content as:

Balestra, C. and F. Oehler (2023), “Measuring the joint distribution of household income, consumption and wealth at the micro level”, OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f9d85db6-en.
