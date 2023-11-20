Spain’s Quality of Life Indicators

The Quality of Life Indicators cover nine dimensions of well-being: material living conditions, work, health, education, leisure and social relationships, physical and personal security, governance and basic rights, environment, and general life experience. Each dimension comprises a series of indicators, drawn from existing national surveys such as the Survey on Living Conditions (Encuesta de Condiciones de Vida, ECV) and disaggregated by groups (by sex, age, type of household, level of income, education, nationality, and urbanization) and geographical scope (national and European levels).

In 2017, INE experimented with and developed a composite indicator, the Multidimensional Indicator of Quality of Life (Indicador Multidimensional de Calidad de Vida, IMCV), integrating it in the report on Quality of Life Indicators. The IMCV aggregates the relevant Quality of Life Indicators for each of the 9 dimensions. It is released annually.