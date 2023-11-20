Finland’s National Action Plan for the Economy of Wellbeing 2023-25 and related initiatives

The National Action Plan includes five key directions for promoting the Economy of Well-being between 2023 and 2025, namely (1) the preparation of a governance model for the economy of well-being; (2) an examination of how well-being monitoring can be integrated more prominently in the decision-making power of the state, regions and municipalities; (3) development of impact assessments and building capacity in this area; (4) work to influence the EU, including through the European Semester; and (5) strengthening inclusion. The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare is currently developing a steering model and an indicator set for the well-being economy in Finland, with a view to finalise the work at the end of 2024.

Finland has also developed a range of dedicated tools to keep sight of long-term societal goals in policy. For instance, the Committee for the Future in Finland’s Parliament as well as the Government Report on the Future (a cross-governmental effort prepared by the Prime Minister’s office once every electoral term and supported by the ministries’ joint foresight working group) are both mechanisms that date back to 1993 and have fostered a culture of long-term, cross-silo thinking in Finnish society and politics. Moreover, Finland is fostering integrated policy-making and long-term cohesion across government policies through its national sustainability strategies: most recently, the strategy “A prosperous and globally responsible Finland that protects the carrying capacity of nature” was adopted by the Finnish Commission on Sustainable Development in March 2022.

Finland is also a member of the Wellbeing Economy Governments (WEGo) group, a cross-governmental cooperation initiative. In addition to Finland, membership of the group currently involves the governments of Iceland, New Zealand and Wales, with Canada actively participating.