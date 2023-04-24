This Policy Insights presents the main findings from the report Measuring Progress towards Inclusive and Sustainable Growth in Japan, which provides robust metrics to monitor inclusive growth and help assess the distributional impacts of policies in line with the government’s vision for a “New Form of Capitalism”. Underpinned by rigorous statistical analysis at a sufficiently disaggregated level, this work helps to better understand some of the main drivers of well-being and economic success in Japan.
Measuring progress towards inclusive capitalism in Japan
Policy paper
OECD Policy Insights on Well-being, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity
Abstract
