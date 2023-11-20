Wales’s Children and Young People’s Plan

The Children and Young People’s plan is an integrated policy plan embedded in the broader national agenda of well-being. The Plan is part of the 2021 five-year Programme for Government. It also contributes to some of the “nine national milestones” of the Well-being of Future Generations Act 2015. Annual measures and reports on the Plan's contribution to these milestones are submitted to the government sub-committee as well as to the Minister for Health and Social Services.

The Plan is implemented across the government and is not led by a single department or agency. It encompasses a large range of goals across policy areas. The Plan has seven cross-government priorities where the Welsh Government will work collaboratively across ministerial portfolios over the next 5 years to ensure the best possible outcomes for children and young people. It also provides a snapshot of some of the activities which have already been undertaken and some which will be taken forward over the next year so that children and young people are kept informed of the work Welsh Government is doing to help and support them. These priorities are: the best start in life for children, a fair treatment in education, support of education journeys, support of mental and emotional strength, a fair chance in life for all children, a good and secure home to live in, and support for children to stay or come back together with their family.