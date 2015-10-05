Developing a Multilateral Instrument to Modify Bilateral Tax Treaties, Action 15 - 2015 Final Report

Drawing on the expertise of public international law and tax experts, this report explores the technical feasibility to develop a multilateral instrument to modify tax treaties so as to efficiently implement the tax treaty-related BEPS measures. The report concludes that such an instrument is desirable and feasible and that negotiations for the multilateral instrument should be convened quickly. Based on this analysis, a mandate has been developed for an ad-hoc group, open to the participation of all countries on an equal footing, to develop the multilateral instrument and open it for signature in 2016.