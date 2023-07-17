The Subject to Tax Rule (STTR) is an integral part of the consensus achieved on Pillar Two and is especially important for developing Inclusive Framework members. Pillar Two comprises: the Global anti-Base Erosion Rules (GloBE Rules) and a treaty-based rule, the STTR. The STTR complements the GloBE rules and adapts the underlying principles and mechanisms to a treaty context. The STTR allows source jurisdictions to “tax back” where defined categories of intra-group covered income are subject to nominal corporate income tax rates below the STTR minimum rate, and domestic taxing rights over that income have been ceded under a treaty. The STTR report contains a model treaty provision to give effect to the STTR, together with an accompanying commentary explaining the purpose and operation of the STTR.
Subject to Tax Rule
