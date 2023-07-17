Skip to main content
Subject to Tax Rule

The Subject to Tax Rule (STTR) is a key component of Pillar Two of  the Two-Pillar Solution to Address the Tax Challenges Arising from the Digitalisation of the Economy. The STTR is a treaty-based rule that protects the right of developing Inclusive Framework members to tax certain intra-group payments, where these are subject to a nominal corporate income tax that is below the minimum rate. 

