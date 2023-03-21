Preventing tax treaty abuse

Bilateral tax treaties have long served to prevent harmful double taxation and remove obstacles to cross-border trade and investment. The extensive network of more than 3000 treaties worldwide has, however, also given rise to treaty abuse and so-called "treaty-shopping" arrangements.

Treaty shopping typically involves the attempt to indirectly access the benefits of a tax treaty between two jurisdictions by a person who is not a resident of one of those jurisdictions, often through complex structures and arrangements.



Taxpayers engaged in treaty shopping and other treaty abuse strategies undermine tax sovereignty by claiming treaty benefits in situations where these benefits were not intended to be granted, thereby depriving jurisdictions of tax revenues.