Under the BEPS Action 6 minimum standard on treaty shopping, members of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS have committed to strengthen their tax treaties by implementing anti-abuse measures. This report reflects the outcome of the fifth peer review of the implementation of the BEPS Action 6 minimum standard on treaty shopping. It includes the aggregate results of the review and data on tax treaties concluded by the members of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS as of 31 May 2022, as well as jurisdictional sections which contain detailed information for each member jurisdiction.
Prevention of Tax Treaty Abuse – Fifth Peer Review Report on Treaty Shopping
Inclusive Framework on BEPS: Action 6
Report
OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project
Abstract
