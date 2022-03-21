Prevention of Tax Treaty Abuse – Fourth Peer Review Report on Treaty Shopping

Under the BEPS Action 6 minimum standard on treaty shopping, members of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS have committed to strengthen their tax treaties by implementing anti-abuse measures. This report reflects the outcome of the fourth peer review of the implementation of the BEPS Action 6 minimum standard on treaty shopping. It includes the aggregate results of the review and data on tax treaties concluded by each of the 139 members of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS on 31 May 2021, and also contains the jurisdictional section for each member. This is the first peer review process governed by a revised peer review methodology.