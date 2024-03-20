Prevention of Tax Treaty Abuse – Sixth Peer Review Report on Treaty Shopping

Under the BEPS Action 6 minimum standard on treaty shopping, members of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS have committed to strengthen their tax treaties by implementing anti-abuse measures. This report reflects the outcome of the sixth peer review of the implementation of the BEPS Action 6 minimum standard on treaty shopping. It includes the aggregate results of the review and data on tax treaties concluded by the members of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS as of 31 May 2023, as well as jurisdictional sections which contain detailed information for each member jurisdiction.