This report includes changes to the OECD Model Tax Convention to prevent treaty abuse. It first addresses treaty shopping through alternative provisions that form part of a minimum standard that all countries participating in the BEPS Project have agreed to implement. It also includes specific treaty rules to address other forms of treaty abuse and ensures that tax treaties do not inadvertently prevent the application of domestic anti-abuse rules. The report finally includes changes to the OECD Model Tax Convention that clarify that tax treaties are not intended to create opportunities for non-taxation or reduced taxation through tax evasion or avoidance (including through treaty-shopping) and that identify the tax policy considerations that countries should consider before deciding to enter into a tax treaty with another country.
Preventing the Granting of Treaty Benefits in Inappropriate Circumstances, Action 6 - 2015 Final Report
Report
OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
20 March 2024
-
Report19 February 2024
-
Report13 December 2023
-
-
25 September 2023
-
-
21 March 2023
Related publications
-
20 March 2024
-
21 March 2023
-
21 March 2022
-
1 April 2021
-
24 March 2020
-
14 February 2019
-
16 September 2014