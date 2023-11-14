Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Dispute resolution in cross-border taxation

Under BEPS Action 14 jurisdictions have developed a minimum standard with respect to treaty-related disputes, committed to its rapid implementation and agreed to ensure its effective implementation trough the establishment of a robust peer-based monitoring mechanism. The minimum standard is complemented by a set of best practices.

These measures aim to strengthen the effectiveness and efficiency of the Mutual Agreement Procedure process.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

shaking hands in front of a bay window

Select a language

English
français
Go to top