OECD Tax Certainty Day 2023

As recognised by G20 Ministers, maintaining and enhancing tax certainty benefits taxpayers and tax administrations alike and is key in promoting investment, jobs and growth. This is particularly important and challenging against the backdrop of the economic effects of a pandemic, in spite of which tax administrations and taxpayers are undertaking immense efforts to move forward with the tax certainty agenda. Enhancing tax certainty is one of the main priorities of the OECD Forum on Tax Administration which brings together more than 50 advanced and emerging tax administrations.

This event allowed tax policymakers, tax administrations, business representatives and other stakeholders to take stock of the tax certainty agenda and move towards further improvements in dispute prevention and dispute resolution.

The 2022 MAP Statistics and the 2022 MAP Awards were presented during the event.