Manual on the Handling of Multilateral Mutual Agreement Procedures and Advance Pricing Arrangements

Enhancing Tax Certainty
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f0cad7f3-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Forum on Tax Administration
Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Manual on the Handling of Multilateral Mutual Agreement Procedures and Advance Pricing Arrangements: Enhancing Tax Certainty, OECD Forum on Tax Administration, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f0cad7f3-en.
