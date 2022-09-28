Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tax Administration 3.0 and Connecting with Natural Systems

Initial Findings
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/53b8dade-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Forum on Tax Administration
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Tax Administration 3.0 and Connecting with Natural Systems: Initial Findings, OECD Forum on Tax Administration, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/53b8dade-en.
Go to top