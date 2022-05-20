This report looks at how new developments in tax technology can make it easier for SMEs to comply with their tax obligations, leading to reduced burdens on business and increased compliance rates. In addition to a number of examples from tax administrations, the report also highlights two detailed case studies. The report was developed by the Netherlands’ Tax Administration with the support of the Forum on Tax Administration’s Community of Interest on SMEs.
Towards Seamless Taxation
Supporting SMEs to Get Tax Right
Report
OECD Forum on Tax Administration
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 April 2023
-
-
28 September 2022
-
28 September 2022
-
28 September 2022
-
Report28 September 2022
-
28 September 2022
-
Report7 September 2022
Related publications
-
3 April 2023
-
Report28 September 2022
-
Report7 September 2022
-
24 November 2021
-
28 March 2019
-
29 September 2017
-
Report13 May 2016
-
13 May 2016