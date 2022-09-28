Digital Services: Supporting SMEs to get Tax Right, by the OECD Forum on Tax Administration (FTA), is the third report in the FTA’s Supporting SMEs to Get Tax Right Series. This report looks at how digital services can help SMEs comply with their tax obligations, leading to reduced burdens and increased compliance rates. In addition to a number of examples from tax administrations, the report also highlights two detailed case studies. The report was developed by the Canada Revenue Agency with the support of the Forum on Tax Administration’s Community of Interest on SMEs.