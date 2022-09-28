Dispute prevention is a fundamental tenet of tax certainty. Bilateral Advance Pricing Arrangements (“BAPAs”), in a growing number of cases, have successfully contributed to providing advance tax certainty to both taxpayers and tax administrations, ensuring predictability in the tax treatment of international transactions. However, stakeholders have identified obstacles that prevent an optimal use of BAPAs. In continuing with its commitment to advancing the tax certainty agenda, the FTA MAP Forum, in conjunction with the FTA Large Business International Programme, has developed the Bilateral Advance Pricing Arrangement Manual (“BAPAM’) which is intended as a guide for streamlining the BAPA process. The BAPAM provides tax administrations and taxpayers with information on the operation of BAPAs and identifies 29 best practices for BAPAs without imposing a set of binding rules. As part of the BAPAM’s development, tax administrations have committed to assessing whether implementation of these best practices is appropriate, considering the circumstances of their own BAPA programme and the unique features of each BAPA application, so that the best practices are applied appropriately and with enough flexibility to improve current BAPA processes. The BAPAM also highlights what tax administrations expect from taxpayers in the BAPA process to facilitate a cooperative and collaborative process.
Bilateral Advance Pricing Arrangement Manual
Report
OECD Forum on Tax Administration
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 April 2023
-
-
28 September 2022
-
28 September 2022
-
Report28 September 2022
-
28 September 2022
-
Report7 September 2022
-
Report20 May 2022
Related publications
-
24 May 2024
-
11 May 2023
-
-
14 October 2020
-
28 March 2019
-
29 September 2017
-
Report13 May 2016
-
29 July 2013