This report examines effective communication strategies that tax administrations can use to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in fulfilling their tax obligations. It analyses the various tools and channels available to tax administrations and their respective roles. The report draws on examples from the OECD Forum on Tax Administration members and includes two detailed case studies. The report was drafted by officials from the United Kingdom’s HM Revenue and Customs, with support from the OECD Forum on Tax Administration's Community of Interest on SMEs.
Communication and Engagement with SMEs
Supporting SMEs to Get Tax Right
Report
OECD Forum on Tax Administration
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
28 September 2022
-
28 September 2022
-
28 September 2022
-
Report28 September 2022
-
28 September 2022
-
Report7 September 2022
-
Report20 May 2022
Related publications
-
Report28 September 2022
-
Report7 September 2022
-
Report20 May 2022
-
24 November 2021
-
28 March 2019
-
29 September 2017
-
Report13 May 2016
-
13 May 2016