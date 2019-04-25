Skip to main content
OECD Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital

The OECD Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital is a model for the negotiation, interpretation and application of bilateral tax conventions, playing a crucial role in removing tax-related barriers to cross border trade and investment, helping to prevent tax evasion and avoidance, and providing a means to settle on a uniform basis the most common problems that arise in the field of international double taxation. 

