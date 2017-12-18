Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital: Condensed Version 2017

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/mtc_cond-2017-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital: Condensed Version
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital: Condensed Version 2017, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/mtc_cond-2017-en.
Go to top