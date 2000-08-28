This publication is the condensed version of the OECD Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital, which is produced in a loose-leaf format to accommodate yearly updates. This fourth edition contains the full text of the Model Tax Convention as it read on 29 April 2000, but without the historical notes, the detailed list of tax conventions between OECD Member countries and the background reports that are included in the loose-leaf version.
Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital: Condensed Version 2000
Report
Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital: Condensed Version
Abstract
