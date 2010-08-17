Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital: Condensed Version 2010

This publication is the eighth edition of the condensed version of the OECD Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital. This shorter version contains the full text of the Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital as it read on 22 July 2010, but without the historical notes, the detailed list of conventions between OECD member countries and the background reports that are included in the full-length version.

The Model Tax Convention and the worldwide network of bilateral tax treaties based on it provide clear, consensual rules for taxing income and capital while avoiding having income or capital taxed twice by two different countries. Because the economic and tax environment is constantly changing, article and commentaries are constantly under review and are periodically updated. Compared to the previous edition, this edition includes substantial revisions of Article 7 on Business Profits and its related Commentary and other Commentaries that relate to Article 7.