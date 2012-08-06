Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital 2010 (Full Version)

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264175181-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital (Full Version)
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital 2010 (Full Version), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264175181-en.
Go to top