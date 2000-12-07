Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital 2000 (Full Version)

Vol. I Introduction Model Tax Convention Commentaries on the Articles of the Model Convention Vol. II Non-Member Countries' Positions Previous OECD Reports related to the Model Tax Convention Appendices The OECD Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital is the benchmark for negotiating, implementing and interpreting of tax conventions. Originally developed in order to harmonise conventions between OECD Member countries, its influence is increasingly extending to non-Member countries. This new version contains the full text of the Model Tax Convention as it read on 29 April 2000 after the fourth update. The Model Tax Convention is presented in two volumes. Volume I contains the Introduction, the wording of the Model Convention and the relevant Commentaries, with historical notes. Volume II contains the positions of non-Member countries on the Model Tax Convention, the text of 16 OECD reports concerning various aspects of tax conventions, the list of tax treaties concluded between OECD Member countries and the Recommendation of the OECD Council concerning the Model Tax Convention.