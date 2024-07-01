Internet Access Service – Terms of Use

You should be aware that the Organisation reserves the right, subject to relevant OECD rules and policies, to collect and disclose data related to your use of the Service, for system performance, auditing, security or for investigation, including evidence of unlawful activity or violation of these Terms of Use.

When you connect to the Service an internal Internet Protocol (IP) address is assigned to you and associated with the Media Access Control (MAC) address of your device. This data is collected with metadata (the date and time of connection/disconnection). The OECD cannot link this information to a specific user or individual. The data is only used to enable the provision and management of the Service. Access is limited to appropriate OECD staff, and our standard log retention policy is one (1) year. Under the Rules, you have rights to access and rectify your personal data, as well as to object to its processing, and request erasure in certain circumstances. To exercise these rights in connection with the use of this Service please contact wifi-feedback@oecd.org.

If you have further queries or complaints related to the processing of your personal data, please contact the Data Protection Officer. If you need further assistance in resolving claims related to personal data protection you can contact the Data Protection Commissioner.