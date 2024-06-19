Private philanthropy is a growing source of funding for key development areas such as global public health, education, research, rights movements and clean energy. Yet reliable, comparable and publicly available information on philanthropic funding remains scarce or inaccessible, which limits its potential to collaborate and co-fund important work. The Centre aims to mend this gap, and contribute to a better understanding, by philanthropic foundations and their partners, of what the sector can contribute to development worldwide.
Centre on philanthropy
The OECD Centre on Philanthropy contributes to the global demand for more and better data and analysis on global philanthropy for development. It brings together relevant efforts from existing research centres and projects, expands the OECD database, and provides research and analysis on global trends and impact of philanthropy for development in the context of the 2030 Agenda.
How it works
Through data collection and dissemination, as well as dedicated global, geographically-focused and thematic research, the OECD Centre on Philanthropy helps all development actors grasp the major quantitative and qualitative trends in philanthropy for development.
Philanthropy for development is rising in emerging markets, but its its scope, scale and effectiveness are not yet fully understood. That is why the OECD Centre on Philanthropy has been carrying aout primary research on the contributions of philanthropic foundations in China, Colombia, India, Nigeria and South Africa.
Philanthropy is at the forefront of financing innovative approaches to meeting social challenges. The OECD Centre on Philanthropy reviews the initiatives financed by philanthropy in various areas, in order to identify best practices and lessons that other donors, governments and the private sector can emulate.
Data dashboard
The Private Philanthropy for Development: Data for Action dashboard helps you explore the data underlining the Centre’s reports, and better understand how philanthropy contributes to development. You can easily access the data by geography, source of financing, sectors and organisations, or download the full dataset for further analysis.
Partners
The OECD Centre on Philanthropy works closely with other academic and research institutions who carry out applied research on philanthropy.
These are our partners:
- Geneva Centre for Philanthropy, Switzerland
- Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, United States
- Centre for Strategic Philanthropy, University of Cambridge Judge Business School, United Kingdom
- Asociación de Fundaciones Familiares y Empresariales de Colombia (AFE), Colombia
- Independent Philanthropy Association of South Africa, South Africa