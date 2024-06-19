Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Centre on philanthropy

The OECD Centre on Philanthropy contributes to the global demand for more and better data and analysis on global philanthropy for development. It brings together relevant efforts from existing research centres and projects, expands the OECD database, and provides research and analysis on global trends and impact of philanthropy for development in the context of the 2030 Agenda.

Go to top