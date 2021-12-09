Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Philanthropy

Private philanthropic foundations play an increasingly important role in development. Although philanthropic funding cannot match official aid flows in volume terms, it can be more flexible, innovative, and disruptive than funding from other sources. The OECD sheds light on its contribution with detailed statistics and policy analysis and helps philanthropic foundations to network and learn from one another.  

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top