Investment for trade and economic development

Economic infrastructure increased by 28% to reach US$ 27.9 billion in 2022, primarily due to a corrective period following COVID 19. Growth was driven by transport and storage, as well as energy projects, with a 16 % increase in renewable energy generation compared to 2020.

Productive capacity disbursements peaked in 2020 to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and remained resilient, with a 3% increase in 2022. Agriculture grew by 10%, while banking and financial services – mainstays of economic resilience during the pandemic – grew by 3%, both exceeding pre-pandemic levels.