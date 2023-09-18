Philanthropy for Social and Emotional Learning

Social and emotional skills are capabilities, behaviours and competencies that allow individuals to adapt to their social environments. Extensive research shows that these skills are correlated with educational achievement and life outcomes, such as job satisfaction and income. What role does social and emotional learning (SEL) have in education, and how are foundations investing in understanding and improving these skills? This report describes the results of a global survey, carried out by the OECD Centre on Philanthropy, on philanthropy-funded initiatives that aim to develop or measure social and emotional skills and to improve educational outcomes.