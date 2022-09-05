Domestic Philanthropy for Development and Gender Equality in Nigeria

Nigeria is one of the largest recipients of international philanthropic funding, but little is known about its domestic philanthropy, receiving approximately USD 192 million per year from large international foundations between 2013-18. However, these estimates do not consider funding from domestic foundations, as information on local philanthropy is limited. The report offers a first insight into a selection of domestic foundations in Nigeria. It contrasts these findings with other sources of development finance, including international philanthropy and official development assistance (ODA) targeting the country. However, only 12 of 56 foundations invited to participate responded to the survey. The low response rate and resulting small sample do not allow for generalisations about the domestic philanthropic sector in the country. Funding from 12 domestic philanthropic organisations in Nigeria amounted to USD 89 million over 2013-18. Three foundations provided the bulk of these funds (70%): MTN Nigeria Foundation, Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) and TY Danjuma Foundation. Most domestic giving was allocated to health and reproductive health (USD 28 million), government and civil society (USD 25 million) and education (USD 22 million). Within the health sector, the most supported areas were basic health care, reproductive care, and prevention of noncommunicable diseases. Funding towards government and civil society prioritised conflict resolution, human rights and support to women’s rights organisations.