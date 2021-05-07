Skip to main content
To what extent can blockchain help development co-operation actors meet the 2030 Agenda?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/11857cb5-en
Authors
Priscilla Boiardi, Esme Stout
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Boiardi, P. and E. Stout (2021), “To what extent can blockchain help development co-operation actors meet the 2030 Agenda?”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 95, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/11857cb5-en.
