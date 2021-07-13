This study examines the geographical and temporal evolution of violence in which pastoralists are engaged. Building upon an analysis of over 36,000 violent events in North and West Africa between January 1997 and April 2020 in which 206 pastoralist groups were involved, this paper provides a regional report on wider patterns of pastoralist violence over the last two decades. Pastoralist violence has both expanded and intensified in the region, as is evidenced by the rapid increase in number of events and fatalities over the past decade. A comprehensive understanding of pastoralists’ roles in this violence is thus crucial to facilitating more effective polices towards sustainable peace.
Pastoralist violence in North and West Africa
Working paper
West African Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 May 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
Working paper8 September 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
Working paper9 November 2022
-
Working paper31 July 2022
-
12 July 2022
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
1 May 2024
-
Policy paper23 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
22 December 2023
-
13 November 2023