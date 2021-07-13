Skip to main content
Pastoralist violence in North and West Africa

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/63dff519-en
Matthew Pflaum
West African Papers
English
Pflaum, M. (2021), “Pastoralist violence in North and West Africa”, West African Papers, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/63dff519-en.
