Private philanthropy for sustainable development, 2018-20

This paper takes stock of the contributions of private philanthropic foundations to sustainable development in developing countries since 2010, as tracked in OECD statistics on development finance. It examines their activities against other major international development finance flows, including official development assistance (ODA) and Total Official Support for Sustainable Development (TOSSD). It presents key trends including geographical breakdowns, income group allocations, sectoral distributions, chosen channels of delivery, etc. It also examines the response of philanthropic organisations to international challenges such as COVID-19, and their support to the countries most in need. Finally, it paints a fresh picture of their support to individual sustainable development goals (SDGs), based on international statistics.