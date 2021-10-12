Swiss Philanthropy for Education

The objective of this note is to provide information needed to explore points of synergies and facilitate collaboration amongst Swiss foundations and official development agencies supporting education. The note captures previously non-existent quantitative and qualitative data from Swiss foundations active in education in developing countries and developed countries. It provides insight into the educational purposes and geographies supported by Swiss philanthropy and digs deeper into Swiss foundations’ collaboration with other private or bi- and multi-lateral funders, foundations’ engagement in advocacy, and their approaches to learning. In order to complement these findings, the note sets out data on Swiss official development assistance (ODA) for education to identify common geographical and thematic priorities.