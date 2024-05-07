Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Strengthening economic resilience within global value chains in Switzerland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a5d115a8-en
Authors
Erik Frohm
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Frohm, E. (2024), “Strengthening economic resilience within global value chains in Switzerland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1798, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a5d115a8-en.
Go to top