Poverty reduction

Recent crises have contributed to the largest increase in global poverty in decades, eroding some of the progress of past years at national and international levels.

Faced with geopolitical and economic challenges, accelerating progress towards poverty eradication requires strong political will and multi-sectoral approaches, mobilising different policy instruments and ensuring their implementation is well aligned. As governments in low- and middle-income countries face shrinking fiscal space, high debt and an uncertain economic outlook, international co-operation is key to sustaining such efforts.