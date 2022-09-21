Skip to main content
Quantifying environmentally relevant and circular plastic innovation

Historical trends, current landscape and the role of policy
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1f6dbd07-en
Authors
Damien Dussaux , Shardul Agrawala
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dussaux , D. and S. Agrawala (2022), “Quantifying environmentally relevant and circular plastic innovation: Historical trends, current landscape and the role of policy”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 199, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1f6dbd07-en.
