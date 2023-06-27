Skip to main content
Did COVID-19 accelerate the green transition?

An international assessment of fiscal spending measures to support low-carbon technologies
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5b486c18-en
Frida Aulie, Antoine Dechezleprêtre, Fernando Galindo-Rueda, Clara Kögel, Inès Pitavy, Alzbeta Vitkova
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Aulie, F. et al. (2023), “Did COVID-19 accelerate the green transition?: An international assessment of fiscal spending measures to support low-carbon technologies”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 151, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5b486c18-en.
