Shipbuilding market developments, first semester 2022

The latest OECD analysis of demand and supply in the shipbuilding industry finds significant excess capacity in the sector. Reducing this excess capacity will depend on the willingness and ability of yards to reduce existing capacity and to refrain from new capital investments. The report also presents a literature review of factors that influence newbuilding ship prices, developments affecting ship prices, and a description of newbuilding prices of major ship types and ship size categories. This report is part of a regular monitoring exercise from the OECD Council Working Party on shipbuilding (WP6) of the global shipbuilding market.