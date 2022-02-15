Skip to main content
The effect of climate policy on innovation and economic performance along the supply chain

A firm- and sector-level analysis
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/3569283a-en
Authors
Antoine Dechezleprêtre, Tobias Kruse
OECD Environment Working Papers
Dechezleprêtre, A. and T. Kruse (2022), “The effect of climate policy on innovation and economic performance along the supply chain: A firm- and sector-level analysis”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 189, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3569283a-en.
