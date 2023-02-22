Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Economic and environmental outcomes of innovation

Innovation is key to improving economic productivity. In particular, green innovation can help countries reach environmental goals by improving material productivity, reducing pollution and mitigating climate change. Currently the impact of green innovation on economic outcomes like firms’ competitiveness is unclear. The OECD fills this gap by investigating the relationship among green innovation, environmental performance and economic performance.  

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top