Economic and environmental outcomes of innovation

The OECD investigates how changes in environmental policy stringency affect productivity growth at the economy, industry and firm level. At the aggregate economy level, environmental policy stringency does not significantly impact productivity growth. At the industry level, a tightening of environmental policy is associated with a short-term increase in industry-level productivity growth, for the most technologically advanced countries and industries. This effect increases with respect to the current productivity level of industries. At the firm level, the technologically most advanced firms experience productivity growth under tightening of environmental policies, while a third of firms, the less productive ones, experience a slowdown in productivity.