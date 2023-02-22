Innovation plays a pivotal role in driving the transition towards a low-carbon economy. Without a significant acceleration in green innovation and green technology adoption, reaching net zero emissions by 2050 remains unattainable. The OECD is investigating the implications of green technology innovation and exploring how public policies can help to incentivise firms that innovate in low-carbon technologies. For example, the OECD's analysis of the automotive sector suggests that firms investing early in green innovation – in the context of cleaner vehicles – can reap economic returns if fuel prices are high and salient.
Economic and environmental outcomes of innovation
Innovation is key to improving economic productivity. In particular, green innovation can help countries reach environmental goals by improving material productivity, reducing pollution and mitigating climate change. Currently the impact of green innovation on economic outcomes like firms’ competitiveness is unclear. The OECD fills this gap by investigating the relationship among green innovation, environmental performance and economic performance.