Metrics for green innovation

The development and adoption of green technologies play an important role in achieving environmental goals. Reliable indicators can help policymakers assess whether policies are effective at encouraging the development of new green technologies and appraise their economic and environmental impacts. To fill this need, the OECD has developed new indicators to measure green innovation, covering a range of areas, from renewable technologies to plastic waste recycling, using various sources of data.

