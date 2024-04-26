Digitalisation and environmental challenges interact in numerous ways. For example, technologies such as smart meters, active power grids and sensors and artificial intelligence can greatly enhance the transition to low-carbon power systems and reduce energy consumption. Digital technologies can also improve environmental monitoring and enforcement, through local sensing and earth observation from space. Finally, digitalisation can support the transition to a more circular economy. For example, digital passports provide an auditable record of a product’s journey from design to end of life. Digital technologies can also help to improve circular economy policy design by enabling access to unprecedented volumes of crowdsourced and online data.
Digitalisation and environment
The digital transformation offers environmental opportunities but also challenges. While it rapidly changes economies and lifestyles, deeper transformation is needed to meet climate and environmental goals. Policymakers must grasp synergies and trade-offs between the “twin” digital and green transitions.
Key messages
Digital technologies have a large and growing environmental impact. For instance, blockchain technologies, including cryptocurrencies, can create opportunities for more sustainable business models but generate significant emissions and can incentivise fossil fuel-based power generation. The rapid growth of digital technologies also poses challenges for the generation of electronic and other waste as well as the supply of critical minerals. The development and use of these technologies must be carefully considered to manage their impact. OECD analysis aims to identify ways policymakers can harness digitalisation while minimising environmental impacts.
OECD work highlights the importance of taking into account the interactions between industrial and digital ecosystems when designing industrial, environmental and innovation policies.
For example, a recent OECD publication offers a novel and holistic view of the automotive sector and its surrounding ecosystem based on a combination of supply chains data, patent data, mergers and acquisitions transactions and firm-level balance sheet data.
The OECD analysis finds that the green and digital transition is growing in the automative ecosystem as illustrated by the large increase in innovation related to autonomous vehicles and that young digital firms play an essential role in the emergence of autonomous and electric vehicles technologies.
Context
The green and digital transitions are reshaping the automotive ecosystem
The automotive sector is important across OECD countries in terms of value-added and research and development but is also heavily affected by the green and the digital transformations. Over the past two decades, there has been a steady increase (+50% since 2000) in patent filings related to automotive technologies. However, this evolution pales in comparison to patents for electric (+500%) and autonomous vehicles.
Related policy issues
-
Industrial decarbonisation is pivotal to achieving net-zero emission targets. Effective decarbonisation pathways require swift and bold action from both industry stakeholders and governments worldwide. The OECD provides data-driven, factual analyses and policy recommendations to assist governments and industries in this crucial transition to net zero.Learn more
-
Innovation is key to improving economic productivity. In particular, green innovation can help countries reach environmental goals by improving material productivity, reducing pollution and mitigating climate change. Currently the impact of green innovation on economic outcomes like firms’ competitiveness is unclear. The OECD fills this gap by investigating the relationship among green innovation, environmental performance and economic performance.Learn more
-
The development and adoption of green technologies play an important role in achieving environmental goals. Reliable indicators can help policymakers assess whether policies are effective at encouraging the development of new green technologies and appraise their economic and environmental impacts. To fill this need, the OECD has developed new indicators to measure green innovation, covering a range of areas, from renewable technologies to plastic waste recycling, using various sources of data.Learn more
