OECD work highlights the importance of taking into account the interactions between industrial and digital ecosystems when designing industrial, environmental and innovation policies.

For example, a recent OECD publication offers a novel and holistic view of the automotive sector and its surrounding ecosystem based on a combination of supply chains data, patent data, mergers and acquisitions transactions and firm-level balance sheet data.

The OECD analysis finds that the green and digital transition is growing in the automative ecosystem as illustrated by the large increase in innovation related to autonomous vehicles and that young digital firms play an essential role in the emergence of autonomous and electric vehicles technologies.