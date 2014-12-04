Skip to main content
Empirical Evidence on the Effects of Environmental Policy Stringency on Productivity Growth

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrjnb36b40-en
Silvia Albrizio, Tomasz Koźluk, Vera Zipperer
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Albrizio, S., T. Koźluk and V. Zipperer (2014), “Empirical Evidence on the Effects of Environmental Policy Stringency on Productivity Growth”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1179, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrjnb36b40-en.
