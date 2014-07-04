Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Greening Household Behaviour

Overview from the 2011 Survey - Revised edition
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264214651-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Studies on Environmental Policy and Household Behaviour
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), Greening Household Behaviour: Overview from the 2011 Survey - Revised edition, OECD Studies on Environmental Policy and Household Behaviour, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264214651-en.
Go to top