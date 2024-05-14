On 13 June, the OECD report How Green is Household Behaviour? Sustainable Choices in a Time of Interlocking Crises was launched during our webinar. The report provides an overview of the results from the 2022 OECD Survey on Environmental Policies and Individual Behaviour Change (EPIC).

With comparable data on household environmental behaviour across nine countries (Belgium, Canada, France, Israel, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States) and four thematic areas (energy, transport, waste and food), the EPIC Survey provides unique insights into the drivers of household choices and the measures governments can put in place to make them more sustainable.

The webinar included a presentation of the key findings by Jo Tyndall, Director, Environment Directorate, OECD; Shardul Agrawala, Head of Division, Environment and Economy Integration Division, Environment Directorate, OECD and Katherine Hassett, Environmental Economist, Environment and Economy Integration Division, Environment Directorate, OECD; including insights Felix Creutzig, Head of Land-use, Infrastructures and Transport Group at the Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change; Coordinating Lead Author of the IPCC's AR6 in Working Group III and Kimberly Cochran, Chief of the Sustainable Materials Branch in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Resource Conservation and Recovery on the role of demand side measures in managing climate and environment challenges.